Volleyball Day in Nebraska tickets sold out

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - The Volleyball Day in Nebraska outdoor event in Memorial Stadium sold out on Thursday morning, the third day tickets were on sale to the public.

The attendance record for volleyball belongs in the state of Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/KZoAkwHOkh — Trev Alberts (@TrevAlberts) April 27, 2023

Approximately 82,900 tickets were claimed between the season-ticket holder on-sale on Tuesday and the general public on-sale on Wednesday and Thursday. Approximately 17,900 of the tickets were claimed in the season-ticket holder on-sale on Tuesday and the rest on Wednesday and Thursday. That number does not include field-level seating or indoor club seating.

We dared to dream big.



Husker Nation brought it to life. pic.twitter.com/gMM6uD8zkT — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) April 27, 2023

Nebraska will host Omaha at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 in a regular-season match in Memorial Stadium. As part of a local doubleheader celebrating the impact of volleyball on the state, Nebraska-Kearney will play Wayne State in an exhibition match at 4:30 p.m.

”Nebraska fans never cease to amaze me,” Nebraska Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. “We knew the interest in this match would be extremely high, but to sell out Memorial Stadium is truly remarkable. I’ve heard lots of talk about breaking the NCAA volleyball attendance record, but given the incredible demand for this event we want to explore every avenue to see if it’s possible to challenge the record for the most attended women’s sporting event in this country. We are truly grateful!”

”There is No Place Like Nebraska. What more can you say?” Nebraska Head Coach John Cook said. “We knew there was a lot of interest in this event based on the reaction we’ve had the last couple of months traveling around the state and the country. But to sell out more than 80,000 tickets already? It’s unreal. Our team was already pumped up about Volleyball Day in Nebraska, but now I can’t even imagine how excited they are going to be for this. It’s epic.”

The record crowd for any NCAA volleyball match is 18,755 when Nebraska played Wisconsin on Dec. 18, 2021, in the NCAA Championship at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The largest NCAA volleyball regular-season crowd is 16,833 when Wisconsin hosted Florida at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., on Sept. 16, 2022.

The largest crowd to attend a women’s sporting event in the USA was 90,185 for the 1999 Women’s World Cup Final between USA and China at Rose Bowl Stadium. That remained as a world record until 91,553 surpassed it when Barcelona played Real Madrid in Spain in a UEFA Women’s Champions League match on March 30, 2022.

