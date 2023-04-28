3 US Army soldiers killed after 2 helicopters crash in Alaska

HEALY, Alaska (KTUU) - The United States Army reports three soldiers were killed and one was injured when two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright crashed in the Denali Borough near the town of Healy.

Army officials say the two helicopters from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment were returning from a training flight when the collision occurred Thursday.

Two people were aboard each helicopter for a total of four servicemembers.

“Two soldiers were declared dead at the scene of the crash and a third died en route to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The fourth soldier is being treated at Fairbanks Memorial for injuries sustained in the crash,” a press release from the Army said.

Maj. Gen Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, expressed his sympathies to the families of the soldiers as well as their brothers and sisters in arms.

“This is an incredible loss for these soldiers’ families, their fellow soldiers and for the division. Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them,” Eifler said.

Resources at Fort Wainwright’s Emergency Assistance Center have been activated to provide support for soldiers, families and friends of those involved in the crash.

“The Fort Wainwright community is one of the tightest military communities I’ve seen in my 32 years of service. I have no doubt they will pull together during this exceptional time of need and provide comfort to our families of our fallen,” Eifler said.

Healy is located about 250 miles north of Anchorage.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.