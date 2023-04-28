Athlete of the Week: Mae Siegel

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This week’s Athlete of the Week is Mae Siegel, a sprinter and jumper for the North Platte Saint Patrick High School track team.

Siegel is one of the senior leaders for the Irish in 2023 competing in four different events: the long jump, the triple jump, as well as the 100 and 200 meter dashes. First-year Head Coach Anthony Krick said that Siegel is exactly the type of person he wants competing for his team.

“Mae is exactly what we are looking for inside of our program,” said Krick. “She works really, really hard, and it shows on the track and on the field, and it’s no mistake that she has been able to accomplish what she has been accomplishing this year.”

Siegel has improved her best times in both of the sprinting events by over a second compared to previous years, and has also improved as a jumper looking to set records in those events as well. Despite the record numbers this season Siegel said she has just been trying to enjoy her final season with Saint Pat’s.

“Honestly I haven’t had many goals for myself,” said Siegel, “I really just wanted to go out and enjoy my senior year and have fun and go out and leave my mark on this team, it’s been fun, a lot of really good experiences, I’ve broken three records so far this season going for four, so hopefully we can get there too.”

Following her time at Saint Pat’s Siegel plans to attend the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

