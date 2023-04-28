A cooler, windy and less cloudy Arbor Day; Warmer with even more sunshine during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a somewhat stormy Thursday, conditions will calm down some for our Arbor Day, with it being on the more windy side, with cooler temperatures. Things do improve with warmer temperatures arriving into the region.

The cold front that pushed through the coverage zone Thursday, is now just to our east, and an area of high pressure centered over the Northwest United States. These two forces are so close together, that it will cause our winds to be on the gusty side during the day on Friday, with winds speeds of 20 to 30 mph. A northwesterly to northeasterly flow will also promote cooler air Arbor Day, with highs only reaching into the 50s. Off and on clouds will also be the theme during the day on Friday, allowing us to dry out after Thursday. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 40s with breezy conditions still around, with wind speeds around 15 to 25 mph. The skies will continue to clear during the nighttime hours on Friday.

A cooler, windy, but dry Arbor Day ahead of the region (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, the winds will start to calm down to around 15 to 25 mph and then 10 to 20 mph later on during the weekend. Temperatures during this time will also climb back into the 60s and 70s, which is closer for this time of year. The skies will be filled with sunshine, with hardly any cloud cover during this time, due to the dry air that will be placed across the region. This warmup will continue into early to mid next week, where highs will be generally in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Spring like conditions returns to the viewing area during the weekend (Andre Brooks)

