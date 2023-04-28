Colorado woman, girl killed in Furnas County crash

By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A woman and a teenage girl from Burlington, Colorado, were killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Furnas County.

The state patrol said the victims were 43-year-old Miriam Mejia Barrientos and 13-year-old Sloan Luna Portillo. Sloan’s father, 43-year-old Olvin Luna, also of Colorado, is being treated for injuries at Bryan West hospital in Lincoln. The state patrol said he was in critical condition as of late Friday afternoon.

Two of Barrientos’ children, a boy and a girl, both 11-years-old, of Colorado, were also hospitalized with injuries from the crash. The patrol said Friday both were in critical condition.

The patrol said the crash happened shortly after noon Thursday at the intersection of Highways 283 and 89 near Beaver City. A west-bound Dodge Ram pickup driven by 28-year-old Kyiaz Ulanov of Lynwood, Wash., ran a stop sign and crashed into a north bound Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Luna. Ulanov and a passenger in the pickup were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Norton County Hospital in Kansas.

The patrol arrested Ulanov on two counts of motor vehicle homicide and one count of willful reckless driving. As of Friday afternoon there was no record of formal charges filed against Ulanov in Furnas County. Ulanov is being held in the Phelps County jail in Holdrege.

Note: A previous version of this story identified the victims as being from Holdrege and Arapahoe. The state patrol updated its information late Friday afternoon to reflect that they were from Burlington, Colo.

