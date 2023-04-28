Lawmakers join Urkaine’s fmr. President to rally Americans to support the Ukraine war

They gathered outside the U.S. Capitol as part of the Ukraine Action Summit.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Outside the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers stood side-by-side with former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko as they warned Americans that Russian President Vladimir Putin is power hungry. They believe a Ukrainian victory over Russia in the war is the best weapon against a possible large-scale global conflict.

“The man has this great desire to put together the Soviet Union again, to have his power and have his place written in history. That’s what he wants,” said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.).

The rally came the same week the American Coalition for Ukraine lobbied lawmakers for more support on Capitol Hill. The Ukraine Action Summit drew 320 advocates from across the country. They want lawmakers to pass a bill to recognize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as genocide.

Lawmakers told the advocates that they need to lobby the American people too.

“Do not assume that the American people understand what is really at stake with the Russian tyranny. They have never had to fight it,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio).

Former Ukrainian President Yushchenko said, “it’s a very simple story. Putin wants to get us all killed and we want to live.” He added Putin a facist.

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) promised the crowd that lawmakers won’t waiver on their support of Ukraine.

“He [Putin] has brought Republicans and Democrats together. And the consequence of that is the American people are united,” said Wilson.

The United States has spent more than $35 billion dollars to support Ukraine, since the Russian invasion in 2022. According to a tally by the Council on Foreign Relations, total American support has topped $75 billion.

This month, discovery of highly classified military documents uploaded to social media by a U.S. airman prompted questions about America’s support for Ukraine.

