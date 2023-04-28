At least 3 people reported struck by lightning in severe weather outbreak

A Texas mom breaks down in tears recalling the moment lightning struck her two sons in Fort Worth. (Source: COOK CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
(Gray News) – Severe weather in South has led to lightning strikes and hospitalizations in Texas and Florida in the past couple of days.

An Illinois man was hospitalized after being struck by lightning on a Florida pier on Thursday.

Police said that Joshua Lee Wheeker, 33, of Naperville, Illinois, was hit by a lightning strike on City Pier in Panama City Beach, WJHG reported.

One of the most serious results of today's storms is a 33-year-old man who was struck by lightning.

When officers arrived on scene, they say he was receiving CPR from a bystander.

The man was taken to Bay Medical Center for treatment of his serious injuries. Officials say he remains in critical condition.

Two brothers in Texas are recovering after surviving a lightning strike on Wednesday.

According to Cook Children’s medical center, 7-year-old Isaac Martinez and 13-year-old Jaden Alvarado were playing outside their home Wednesday when lightning struck the tree above them.

The lightning ricocheted and ended up striking Jaden, causing cardiac arrest. Doctors say it then ricocheted off him to Isaac.

dos niños rayo en texas
Isaac Martínez, de 7 años, se recupera en el hospital tras la caída de un rayo el miércoles en Fort Worth que le hirió a él y a su hermano.(Source: COOK CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER/CNN)

Both boys lost consciousness and collapsed.

By Thursday, they were doing better and resting.

Their mother says it wasn’t raining when the lighting hit, and she was about to tell them to go inside.

“It’s a blur. I just remember all, everybody praying and telling them, ‘Jaden, Isaac, come on, come on, breathe, breathe. You got to wake up, wake up,” said their mother, Jessica Martinez Alvarado.

“I thought I had lost my boys, honestly,” she said. “It was the worst feeling you can ever. I don’t wish that on anyone, to literally see your boys, they’re lifeless, not moving. No, until now, I thank God every second that he didn’t take my boys.”

Doctors advise parents to keep their children indoors when there is a severe weather threat, like thunder or lightning.

But getting struck by lightning is rare.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there’s a less than one in a million chance you’ll be struck by lightning in a given year.

The CDC has a number of lightning safety tips for safety both indoors and outdoors.

It’s best to stay weather aware and check before heading outdoors, and when you hear thunder, go indoors.

