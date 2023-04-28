Man who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack gets life without parole

This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.
This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.(Lubbock County Jail via AP)
By KCBD Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A Lubbock man who stuffed a 10-month-old baby into a backpack was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole Friday morning.

Trevor Rowe pleaded guilty to capital murder with a victim under the age of 10.

The arrest warrant says Rowe picked up 10-month-old Marion Rebecca Jester-Montoya and took her to his job site.

Before leaving his vehicle at work, he stuffed the child into a backpack and left her in the front passenger seat floorboard for more than five hours.

According to court documents, this is not the first time Rowe has been arrested. It happened before, in 2018, when he was accused of leaving his two children unattended in a home.

Marion Reebecca Montoya, 10 months old, died when she was stuffed in a backpack and left in a...
Marion Reebecca Montoya, 10 months old, died when she was stuffed in a backpack and left in a vehicle for hours.(Katrina Montoya)

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 177 apartments ready to open along with new businesses coming to North Platte
District 177 apartments ready to open along with new businesses coming to North Platte
Jeff Steinbeck is leaving Hershey Schools for Blair Public Schools in 2023-24.
Hershey High School Principal Steinbeck enters final weeks with school
'Heartbeat Act' fails to advance
‘Heartbeat Act’ fails cloture vote, kills bill for remainder of session
North Platte businesses respond to half cent sales tax increase
North Platte business owners respond to tax increase
City of North Platte Nebraska logo
City of North Platte CRA endorses Lakeview Housing Project and I-80 Exit 179 Project

Latest News

McDaid students use honey to create a smoothie
MCDAID ELEMENTARY
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say
In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st...
Army grounds aviators for training after fatal crashes
KNOP Forecast Map 4-26-2023
Warmth, sunshine, and a dry pattern set up for the weekend and beyond
FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in...
Report: FAA overruled engineers, let Boeing Max keep flying