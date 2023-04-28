McDaid Students gets a head start on agriculture

McDaid Students gets a head start on agriculture
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Students from McDaid Elementary got the opportunity to learn about how essential bees are for the plants and crops that we need and use.

At the Extension office on State Farm Road, the elementary kids learned about how important pollination is and the role that bees and other insects have in agriculture. With agriculture being a staple in Nebraska, this was a way to introduce simple concepts to the young minds and start shaping their thinking when it comes to how agriculture works.

“I learned that girl bees do a lot of work for the queen and the boy bees don’t do as much,” said Cole Steffes, McDaid student.

As the end of the year approaches, schools within the North Platte area are planning to use that time to have field trips to give the students real-world, hands-on experience.

