North Platte Police recommend using Smart 911 app to cut emergency response time

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department are recommending that residents use the Smart 911 app to help cut down emergency response time as well as stay up to date on any emergencies.

The department started using the Smart 911 app and has seen a healthy adoption rate, but would like to continue to remind the public that the app is free and useful.

One of the main features is that a Smart 911 account lets you put in family members, medical conditions, cars, pets, and other important information into their system, which will automatically pop up when calling 911, so emergency responders will have information that may be important to your emergency quicker.

The app can also be used to inform the public about active threats to the community like weather, endangered or missing advisories, and suspected abductions.

In order to get the most use out of the app, police recommend turning your location setting as to always, that way, the alerts you get change depending on where you are.

Police also say it is important to open the app every once in a while so that the app isn’t offloaded from your phone, which could cause it to stop pushing notifications in the event of an emergency.

