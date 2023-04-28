North Platte soccer battles with Scottsbluff

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte boys and girls soccer teams played against Scottsbluff on Thursday, the boys team travelling to Scottsbluff, while the girls hosted the Bearcats at North Platte High School.

The girls jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half, and in the second saw a number of chances to add to the lead, ultimately unable to find the back of the net again. The Bearcats also saw plenty of chances against a North Platte team that sat back for a lot of the late parts of the game, eventually finding their first goal on a mistake from goalkeeper Natalie Sexson. Scottsbluff could not find the goal again as the Bulldogs take the win 3-1.

Over in Scottsbluff the North Platte boys fell to the Bearcats 3-0 to finish out their regular season.

Next up for the Bulldogs teams are district match-ups which begin April 29th for the boys, while the girls play on May 1st.

