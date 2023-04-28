Therapy K9 befriends polar bear at Columbus Zoo

A therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.
A therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Police in Ohio said one of their therapy dogs just made a new friend while visiting the zoo.

In a Facebook post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said therapy K9 Otto came face to face with a polar bear named Aurora.

Otto was at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium last week along with his handler, Deputy Cox, to meet up with a student enrolled in the career technical education program at the Delaware Area Career Center.

Police said a therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.
Police said a therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)

The student, named Ashley, interviewed Deputy Cox for her senior capstone project.

That’s when Otto and Aurora encountered each other and allowed for the others to take photos of the special event.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Steinbeck is leaving Hershey Schools for Blair Public Schools in 2023-24.
Hershey High School Principal Steinbeck enters final weeks with school
District 177 apartments ready to open along with new businesses coming to North Platte
District 177 apartments ready to open along with new businesses coming to North Platte
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Husker fans crash ticket website for ‘Volleyball Day in Nebraska’
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
Gager sits with fellow seniors at his signing day celebration.
Ogallala’s Gager signs with Hastings College

Latest News

FILE - The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort...
3 US Army soldiers killed after 2 helicopters crash in Alaska
Brian Walshe pleaded not guilty in the murder of his wife, Ana Walshe.
Prosecutors: Man charged with killing wife suspected affair
Brian Walshe pleaded not guilty in the murder of his wife, Ana Walshe.
Brian Walshe arraigned in wife's murder
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
NFL draft dominated early by QBs, including top pick Young
Authorities in West Virginia say a police K-9 handler has been fired after their canine has...
K-9 handler fired as police dog remains missing for weeks, officials say