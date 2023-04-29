Ochaun Mathis selected in 2023 NFL Draft

Ochaun Mathis is an edge rusher for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska edge rusher Ochaun Mathis was selected with the 189th overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft. Mathis was a sixth-round selection.

In Mathis’ first season at Nebraska, he played extensively in every game with two starts. The nation’s No. 1 edge transfer according to On3, he ranked second on the team with 3.5 sacks and added 5.0 tackles for loss and 50 total tackles with two pass breakups.

