Ochaun Mathis selected in 2023 NFL Draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska edge rusher Ochaun Mathis was selected with the 189th overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft. Mathis was a sixth-round selection.

In Mathis’ first season at Nebraska, he played extensively in every game with two starts. The nation’s No. 1 edge transfer according to On3, he ranked second on the team with 3.5 sacks and added 5.0 tackles for loss and 50 total tackles with two pass breakups.

