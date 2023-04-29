Trey Palmer selected in 2023 NFL Draft

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer was selected with the 191st overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 NFL Draft. Palmer was a sixth-round selection, and marks the 367th Husker drafted.

Palmer was an All-Big Ten performer during his lone season with the Huskers. He broke the school’s single-season receiving yardage record, while hauling in 71 passes for 1,043 yards. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver ranked among the national leaders in touchdown receptions and receiving yards per game.

Palmer entered the NFL Draft as a projected middle-round pick. He impressed scouts with his speed and big-play potential. Palmer ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, which ranked first among all wide receivers.

