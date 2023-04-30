Estate and legacy planning workshop held in North Platte

A estate and legacy planning workshop was held at the First Presbyterian Church in North Platte...
A estate and legacy planning workshop was held at the First Presbyterian Church in North Platte Sunday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A workshop that focuses on how to prepare and what to do when you or a loved one passes away was held Sunday afternoon at the First Presbyterian Church.

The Planning Your Legacy Event is an estate planning workshop that focuses on things such as funeral planning, inheriting property or the importance of a will and how to properly get that process started.

“Something we see is we get people that forget to put a beneficiary designation on things,” said Todd Turner, estate planning, trust and probate attorney. “Such as, they buy a new car and they don’t put a beneficiary designation on the new car, or they don’t put in the trust name. Well, that car is now subject to probate and so the will covers those sorts of things that either you forget about or that you change because you bought something and you forgot to do those things.”

Close to 10 businesses and agencies participated in the workshop.

