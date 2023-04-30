Japanese history in Nebraska exhibit opens at the Lincoln County Historical Museum

News 2 at 6
By Ian Mason
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On April 29, the Lincoln County Historical Museum held the dedication of its Japanese History in Nebraska exhibit to a private audience of dozens.

The museum has been working on the exhibit for many months, and will be available for the public to see starting Monday, May 1.

Jim Griffin, Director and Curator at Lincoln County Historical Museum, talked about how the museum is meant to honor the contribution of Japanese migrants to Nebraska and how they have helped North Platte get to where it is today during the dedication ceremony.

Don Lucas, a volunteer for the museum, shared that the Japanese migrants were very helpful in farming the area.

“They were railroad people and they were farmers,” Lucas said. “Especially back in the days when sugar beets was a big product from this area.”

