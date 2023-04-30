Mid Nebraska Community Foundation to host Giving Day on May 3

News 2 at 6
By Ian Mason
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mid Nebraska Community Foundation is currently hosting a Giving Day that will last until midnight on May 3.

The event was created a few years ago to challenge the residents of Lincoln County to donate to local organizations, and possibly get their donations matched or even get a reward for their specified organization.

There are multiple cash prizes to be donated to charities that are registered for the event.

You can donate to the North Platte Giving Day by visiting https://www.northplattegiving.org.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 177 apartments ready to open along with new businesses coming to North Platte
District 177 apartments ready to open along with new businesses coming to North Platte
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) rushes against Illinois during the first half of an...
Reports: Husker QB Casey Thompson enters transfer portal
A Nebraska family has plowed more than $1.6 million into the Lincoln mayor’s race, an...
A new megadonor family is silently changing Nebraska political races
North Platte Police recommend using Smart 911 app to cut emergency response time
North Platte Police recommend using Smart 911 app to cut emergency response time

Latest News

Japanese history in Nebraska exhibit opens at the Lincoln County Historical Museum
Japanese history in Nebraska exhibit opens at the Lincoln County Historical Museum
Mid Nebraska Community Foundation to host Giving Day on May 3
Mid Nebraska Community Foundation to host Giving Day on May 3
Japanese history exhibit opens at the Lincoln County Historical Museum
Japanese history exhibit opens at the Lincoln County Historical Museum
Murray Cecil Memorial Benefit
Murray Cecil Memorial Benefit