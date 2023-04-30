Mid Nebraska Community Foundation to host Giving Day on May 3

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mid Nebraska Community Foundation is currently hosting a Giving Day that will last until midnight on May 3.

The event was created a few years ago to challenge the residents of Lincoln County to donate to local organizations, and possibly get their donations matched or even get a reward for their specified organization.

There are multiple cash prizes to be donated to charities that are registered for the event.

You can donate to the North Platte Giving Day by visiting https://www.northplattegiving.org.

