Murray Cecil Memorial Benefit hosted in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On April 17, Murry Cecil passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. His wife, Sheri Gleason-Cecil, is News 2′s Multimedia Specialist.

Gleason-Cecil stood by Cecil until the very end, driving him to doctors visits, taking care of him, and living life to the fullest with the love of her life. The two were married 36 years.

Cecil spent over 130 days in the hospital in 2022 fighting esophageal cancer.

On Saturday, the Army of Angels arranged a memorial benefit at the Moose Lodge to honor Gleason-Cecil‘s late husband that included food, a silent auction, and bake sale.

The funds raised will help offset past and present expenses incurred by the family during his illness.

If you would like to donate, you can mail checks to the Army of Angels at P.O. Box 2336 - North Platte, NE 69103.

