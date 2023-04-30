Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train

A Pennsylvania community is in mourning after two children were fatally struck by an Amtrak train.
By Marcella Baietto
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, Penn. (KYW) – A Pennsylvania community is mourning the death of two children, both hit and killed by a train.

People gathered in prayer Saturday afternoon in Chester following the death of the children struck by an Amtrak train.

The members of the Chester Police Chaplain said the victims were both young children and the accident happened on an Amtrak rail line on Engle Street near West Fourth Street.

Chester resident Clare Thomas said the news broke her heart.

“That could have been my 10-year-old up there,” she said. “How would I feel? I wouldn’t know what to do.”

Aside from family and community members, the Chester Police Chaplain was also on the scene providing support and prayers to loved ones.

Tameka Gibson, with the police chaplain, said they had met with one of the children’s parents but were looking for the other set of parents to comfort them as well.

Trains continued to roll through the area while the community said more education on train safety is necessary and more security measures should be put in place.

“I see there are no gates up there, can there be gates put up there?” Thomas said. “Like, what can be done to keep these kids away from the train tracks?”

Gibson said the community should come together to determine what resources are available to gate off the tracks and prevent more tragic deaths.

Officials are working to confirm the ages of the victims.

Copyright 2023 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 177 apartments ready to open along with new businesses coming to North Platte
District 177 apartments ready to open along with new businesses coming to North Platte
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
Murry Cecil and Shari Gleason-Cecil
Murray Cecil Memorial Benefit hosted in North Platte
Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer
Trey Palmer selected in 2023 NFL Draft
A Nebraska family has plowed more than $1.6 million into the Lincoln mayor’s race, an...
A new megadonor family is silently changing Nebraska political races

Latest News

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant
A estate and legacy planning workshop was held at the First Presbyterian Church in North Platte...
Estate and legacy planning workshop held in North Platte
Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty’Quan Kelly (right) were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after 11 injured in South Carolina park shooting
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a stabbing...
Law enforcement agencies investigating stabbing in Clay County