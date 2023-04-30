RAW VIDEO: Grass fire extinguished by Highway 83 and Meadowlark Ridge

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A grass fire was reported at Highway 83 and Meadowlark Ridge shortly after noon on Sunday.

The fire was out by the time KNOP arrived on the scene. Wind speeds were sustained above 20 miles an hour in the region during the time of the fire.

