Remains of newborn found at Massachusetts recycling facility

Police say the baby's remains were located within a trash collection that appears to have...
Police say the baby’s remains were located within a trash collection that appears to have originated on Martha's Vineyard and was shipped to the recycling facility for disposal.(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - Police are trying to identify the remains of a newborn girl found in a trash collection at a Massachusetts recycling facility.

Massachusetts State Police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a newborn found Thursday. The remains were discovered at Zero Waste Solutions recycling facility in Rochester, WGGB reports.

Police believe the female infant’s mother may live on, have ties to or have recently traveled to Martha’s Vineyard. The baby’s remains were located within a trash collection that appears to have originated on the island and was shipped to the recycling facility for disposal.

Police said the state medical examiner has begun its post-mortem examination of the infant. The results of the ongoing examination are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on the identity of the child or her parents is urged to contact Trooper Dustin Shaw of the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands at 508-790-5799.

