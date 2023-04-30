2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.(Bay St. Louis Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Two high school students were killed and another four injured after gunfire erupted at a house party overnight Saturday in southern Mississippi.

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since been upgraded to homicide.

Bay St. Louis police said the victims ranged in age from 15 to 18.

The Hancock County Coroner’s Office told authorities later Sunday morning that an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old both died from their injures after being treated at a New Orleans hospital.

Police identified Brand as the sole shooter through witness and victim statements. He was arrested at his Pass Christian home and was being held on no bond after the upgraded charges.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

