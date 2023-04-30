SWC Championship Track Meet

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Southwest Conference track and field championship took place at McCook High School. The meet consisted of nine schools, all looking to get individual bragging rights and team bragging rights as well.

The host took care of business on the boys and girls sides, winning the meet. The girls finished with 118 points. Gothenburg finished second with 88 points, and Minden beat Ogallala for third by two points with 72. The boys, the McCook Bison, finished with 116 points; Gothenburg came in second with 110.5 points; and Cozad beat Broken Bow by one point with 74.5 total points.

