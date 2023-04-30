Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city

A tornado ripped through Palm Beach Garden, Florida. (WPTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Saturday as a powerful storm system brought intense rain and powerful winds to the state, overturning cars, damaging homes and snapping tree branches.

The National Weather Service in Miami said the tornado hit late Saturday afternoon with winds of 100 mph (160 kph) near Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and headed northeast toward the coast.

Damaged cars appear in a parking lot after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30,...
Damaged cars appear in a parking lot after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30, 2023 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)(AP)

Storm damage forced authorities in the coastal city to close major roadways as workers cleared debris and inspected wreckage. Images from the scene showed cars flipped over on top of each other, cracked tree limbs resting on vehicles and homes, as well as other debris littering streets.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has not reported any major injuries or fatalities. A spokeswoman for the city said officials have deactivated emergency protocols and were working through lingering issues Sunday.

The National Weather Service had placed a large stretch of central Florida under a tornado watch on Saturday afternoon as thunderstorms were cutting across the state.

Residents across central and south Florida woke up to severe storms. (CNN, WPTV, KCRA, WPBF, KFSN, GETTY)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 177 apartments ready to open along with new businesses coming to North Platte
District 177 apartments ready to open along with new businesses coming to North Platte
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
Murry Cecil and Shari Gleason-Cecil
Murray Cecil Memorial Benefit hosted in North Platte
Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer
Trey Palmer selected in 2023 NFL Draft
A Nebraska family has plowed more than $1.6 million into the Lincoln mayor’s race, an...
A new megadonor family is silently changing Nebraska political races

Latest News

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant
A estate and legacy planning workshop was held at the First Presbyterian Church in North Platte...
Estate and legacy planning workshop held in North Platte
Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty’Quan Kelly (right) were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after 11 injured in South Carolina park shooting
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a stabbing...
Law enforcement agencies investigating stabbing in Clay County