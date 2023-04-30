Willie Nelson performs duet with Snoop Dogg at 90th birthday celebration

Willie Nelson turned 90 on Saturday and celebrated with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl with other stars performing.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Willie Nelson is marking a major milestone. He turned 90 years old Saturday.

The legendary musician celebrated the event with some friends at the Hollywood Bowl.

The star-studded list included Snoop Dogg, Neil young, Dave Matthews, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, and The Chicks, just to name a few.

Nelson also performed on stage, including a duet with Snoop Dogg.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 177 apartments ready to open along with new businesses coming to North Platte
District 177 apartments ready to open along with new businesses coming to North Platte
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
Murry Cecil and Shari Gleason-Cecil
Murray Cecil Memorial Benefit hosted in North Platte
Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer
Trey Palmer selected in 2023 NFL Draft
A Nebraska family has plowed more than $1.6 million into the Lincoln mayor’s race, an...
A new megadonor family is silently changing Nebraska political races

Latest News

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant
A estate and legacy planning workshop was held at the First Presbyterian Church in North Platte...
Estate and legacy planning workshop held in North Platte
Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty’Quan Kelly (right) were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after 11 injured in South Carolina park shooting
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a stabbing...
Law enforcement agencies investigating stabbing in Clay County