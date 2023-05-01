Controlled burn underway in Frontier County

By Tristen Winder
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Fire Department has verified that a controlled burn is underway in Frontier County.

The smoke is visible from the North Platte region, however, the North Platte Fire Department said at 3 p.m. the only active fire in the region was the controlled burn in Frontier County.

The photo below is from the Interstate-80 Exit near Maxwell facing south toward Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

A controlled burn in Frontier County.
A controlled burn in Frontier County.(KNOP)

