Longtime Central Nebraska radio personality reflects on Lincoln County Foundation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Greater Nebraska residents may recognize the name, Sid Fessler. If not the name, at least Fessler’s voice. The Lincoln County native has built a successful, award-winning career as a radio broadcaster. Fessler stresses that it all started with a passion for the fine arts of life that came during his time at Hershey Public Schools.

“I always had a flare for performance and I was involved in theatre and speech. I always had a real love for the fine arts and developed a love and passion for music. In my teenage years, I realized I wanted to do something in the music industry. I wanted to be involved with music but, I can’t sing and I can’t play any instruments, so radio it was,” Fessler said.

Fessler graduated from Hershey Public Schools in 1994 and soon after began his career in broadcasting with KELN in North Platte. While in the process of finishing his college degree, he was offered a full-time job with KELN and Eagle Radio to be their Creative Services and Music Director. “Well, I started my career as a producer. So, in addition to the music stuff that I loved, I was producing and at the time I was producing games for Chuck Schwartz who is one of the all-time best in Nebraska. That is when the wheels started turning and I thought I’d like to be more involved with sports broadcasting. Obviously, at Eagle, I wasn’t going to be able to jump Chuck, he was the game guy as well he should be. I was just a young guy starting out. That led to me switching from Eagle Radio to Armada Media, with Huskeradio also in North Platte. I give credit where it’s due, Rob Mandeville and Tony Lama Boots saw the potential in me even though I didn’t necessarily have the experience on the sports side. They saw that I was a good hand and a quick study and gave me a chance,” Fessler said.

Mandeville served as General Manager for Huskeradio at the time Fessler was hired while Boots served as the Operations Manager. Fessler describes the opportunity they gave him in calling games in the region was one of the greatest pleasures of his life. “To do those games and the bulk of them alongside my brother, who I brought in because I needed somebody that I could trust and learn the game with me was truly special. We really brought a lot of preparation to the games. To call games for Hershey, Stapleton, North Platte, North Platte Saint Patrick’s, to see those talented teams make it to state and see them win, was truly special. In what was really a cool moment for me was being on the call for Hershey as they enjoyed their first-ever playoff win in school history, it was really special to be a part of,” Fessler said.

Fessler served as Huskeradio Sports Director for ten years from 2004 to 2014. In 2014, a unique opportunity opened up for Fessler as he became the first station manager of K-BEAR Country in Broken Bow. While in Broken Bow, Fessler underwent a major lifestyle change. He shared more in the video attached.

Lincoln County native Sid Fessler discusses weight loss

K-BEAR County was purchased by the Rural Radio Association Network recently. Fessler and his family have plans to move out East, but the Lincoln County native will remain a member of the RRAN as he will transitioning to their station located in West Point.

