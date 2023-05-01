Mild to warm temperatures with quiet conditions Monday into Wednesday; Active pattern Thursday into the weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a partly cloudy and windy weekend, mild to warm temperatures return for the day Monday into Wednesday with sunny skies, with a active pattern arriving Thursday into the weekend.

As our area high pressure continues to overtop the viewing area, this will promote ample sunshine conditions with calm winds Monday into Wednesday with highs into the 60s to the 80s, with overnight lows in the 30s to 50s with calm conditions remaining. A southerly flow will enter the area. which will make us warmer and more humid through Wednesday.

Warmer and remaining quiet through Wednesday
Warmer and remaining quiet through Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

As we enter into the day Thursday and into the weekend, the pattern will turn active with a trough that will be placed towards our west. This will allow for disturbances to ride along that trough, and provide the region well- needed rain chances and some could come in the form of thunderstorm potential. Severe weather chances are uncertain at this time during this timeframe, but we will continue to keep you posted. Highs during this time will drop slightly from the 80s Thursday, into the upper 70s during the weekend, due to clouds and precipitation.

An active pattern will take shape across the region mid to late this week
An active pattern will take shape across the region mid to late this week(Andre Brooks)

