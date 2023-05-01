North Platte resident facing murder charge appears in Lincoln County District Court

By Tristen Winder
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte resident Logan Divine appeared in Lincoln County District Court Monday. The North Platte native is facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The charges stem from an incident in 2021 that left 23-year-old Geoffrey Allen dead.

Divine had last appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Feb. 27. Divine’s attorney, Martin Troshynski had requested the case be moved to May 1 so that he and Divine could review an amended offer on the charges. However, Monday Troshynski requested a few more weeks and reported most of the discovery in the case had been completed.

The case will next appear in court on June 5 at 1:30 p.m. In both Feb. and May, Divine appeared via teleconference as he continues to be held at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

