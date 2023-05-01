Omaha children’s author and illustrator Bruce Aarant visits McDaid Elementary

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Students at one local elementary school are learning the ins and outs on how to be an author and illustrator.

Omaha based children’s author and illustrator Bruce Aarant visited with students at McDaid Elementary Monday where students learned about writing skills and illustration.

Aarant’s is also this month’s featured artist at the Prairie Arts Center.

“As they get older they are going to be more involved and maybe hopefully get into writing and maybe some illustration of their own books,” Tara Lienemann, Prairie Arts Center art sales associate, said. “They are also learning the process of being an illustrator or writer so getting an interest in that and maybe expand their creativity that way.”

Aarant’s exhibit can be viewed at the Prairie Arts Center during business hours.

