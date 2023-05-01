Some people living near Mississippi River adapt to flooded homes

KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne went to North Buena Vista to learn how people there are getting around while they wait for the waters to recede.
By Mollie Swayne and Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - In North Buena Vista, the neighborhood across the railroad tracks from the Mississippi River is several feet underwater, but at least a few area residents are still living in their flooded homes.

The riverine flooding was caused by melting snow.

The National Weather Service said many of the crests across the region this season will rank in the top 10 of all time, but will remain well below the records set in past floods, the Associated Press reported.

Scott Blum and Heath Davis are among those who have adapted to living in a semi-aquatic community.

“I got a big end loader. And that’s all — I can drive right to my house, step out of that up on my deck,” said Davis.

“We take our canoes back and forth or we wade through the water,” Blum said.

Davis said once the floodwaters recede, there will need to be an expensive cleanup.

“When the river comes up like this, it leaves a lot of mud, silt, you know what I mean, ‘cause it just sits out there,” Davis said. “And so I’m sure we’re going to have to scrape and clean and new rock on everything.”

He estimated it would cost thousands of dollars.

However, despite living in feet of water and the financial burden that will follow, he said the “pain of spring” is part of life beside the Mississippi.

“If you live the river, I mean, you got to deal with that,” Davis said.

“It’s kind of fun,” Blum said. “Before I lived by the river, and now I live in it.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) vie...
How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
Tenants start to move into District 177′s Heartland Flats
Tenants start to move into District 177′s Heartland Flats
RAW: Grass fire extinguished by Highway 83 and Meadowlark Ridge
RAW VIDEO: Grass fire extinguished by Highway 83 and Meadowlark Ridge
Murry Cecil and Shari Gleason-Cecil
Murray Cecil Memorial Benefit hosted in North Platte

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court...
Supreme Court to decide important case on government power
Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the...
4 dead in Mojave Desert community after shooting report
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit
FILE - This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman...
‘El Chapo’ sons send Mexico cartel’s cheap fentanyl into US
Police say the mother and her two children were taking photos when bees began to swarm.
Mother attacked by swarm of bees during photoshoot with kids