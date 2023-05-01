Tenants start to move into District 177′s Heartland Flats

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Sunday District 177 started allowing tenants to start moving into the second floor of the south building of their Heartland Flats building.

Only a few residents moved in on Sunday, but were excited to be the first to live in the new building and experience the new modern feel of the buildings.

Only the south tower is complete right now, with upper floors to be open in early May once the elevator is inspected.

The north building will open later this year, along with new business such as Five Below and other “national retailers” looking to move into District 177.

