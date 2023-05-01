Washington state man charged in Furnas County fatal

BEAVER CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge Monday set bond at $350,000 against a Washington state man accused in a fatal accident that killed two people near Beaver City last week.

28-year-old Kyiaz Ulanov is charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide, two counts of willful reckless driving and one count of violating a stop sign. Ulanov is scheduled for a probable cause hearing May 8.

Ulanov was arrested April 27 after a two-vehicle crash in Furnas County. A woman and a teenage girl from Burlington, Colo., were killed.

The state patrol said the victims were 43-year-old Miriam Mejia Barrientos and 13-year-old Sloan Luna Portillo. Sloan’s father, 43-year-old Olvin Luna, also of Colorado, was being treated for injuries at Bryan West hospital in Lincoln. The state patrol said he was in critical condition as of late Friday afternoon.

Two of Barrientos’ children, a boy and a girl, both 11-years-old, of Colorado, were also hospitalized with injuries from the crash. The patrol said Friday both were in critical condition.

The patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of Highways 283 and 89 near Beaver City. A west-bound Dodge Ram pickup driven by Ulanov of Lynwood, Wash., ran a stop sign and crashed into a north bound Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Luna. Ulanov and a passenger in the pickup were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Norton County Hospital in Kansas.

