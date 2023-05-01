Whataburger’s spicy ketchup hits select stores across the country

Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.
Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.(Whataburger)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of Whataburger can now find one of its tasty condiments in store at certain Sam’s Club locations across the country.

The popular burger chain announced its ketchup will hit the shelves of some Sam’s Clubs in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Whataburger said its ketchup contains hints of pepper that “build to a perfect marriage of sweet and heat.”

The Whataburger Spicy Ketchup will hit stores for $7.89 per two-pack.

Information on the product can be found here. To see if a store near you has it in stock, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants start to move into District 177′s Heartland Flats
Tenants start to move into District 177′s Heartland Flats
Logan Divine
North Platte resident facing murder charge appears in Lincoln County District Court
The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog
Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) vie...
How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
RAW: Grass fire extinguished by Highway 83 and Meadowlark Ridge
RAW VIDEO: Grass fire extinguished by Highway 83 and Meadowlark Ridge

Latest News

Police identify 2 suspects in Texarkana ball park shooting
Police identify 2 suspects in Texarkana ball park shooting
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Muslim mayor blocked from White House Eid al-Fitr celebration
Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the...
4 people found fatally shot in small Mojave Desert community
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit
Florida Gov. DeSantis and Disney are trading lawsuits over property rights and taxes.
DeSantis to sue Disney