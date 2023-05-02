MPCC Rodeo team stars in Spearfish

Maggie Underhill – MPCC Rodeo Team member Maggie Underhill runs a barrel pattern.
Maggie Underhill – MPCC Rodeo Team member Maggie Underhill runs a barrel pattern.(Mid-Plains Community College)
By Jon Allen
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The MPCC Rodeo competed in Spearfish, SD at the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede Thursday through Saturday.

The MPCC cowboys and cowgirls took home plenty of honors during the doubleheader, including the men’s team taking home the team title in the first rodeo, with the women’s team also finishing second in the first rodeo.

Nick Rettinger took the win in the men’s all-around championship as well, while Dalton Kunkee and Rex Day finished in the top ten in the steer wrestling competition.

On the women’s side Maggie Underhill took the win in the barrel racing competition.

The MPCC rodeo team finishes their season Friday and Saturday in Lincoln at the University of Nebraska Rodeo.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

