New sculpture installed at Prairie Arts Center

The sculpture, “Fire Within,” was created by Norfolk artist Mike Fluent and was purchased through a grant from the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.(Jon Allen)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A new sculpture is now in the outdoor garden at the Prairie Arts Center.

The sculpture, Fire Within, was purchased through a grant from the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. It was created by artist Mike Fluent of Norfolk.

“We found this sculpture through a program called Sculpture Walk Across Nebraska, which is featured in Grand Island and Norfolk, and the whole purpose of the program is to provide artists in the state of Nebraska with an avenue to share their art,” said Holly Carlini, PAC executive director.

The sculpture walk is a year-long exhibit that features contemporary public art and sculptures that aim to inspire, educate and entertain while providing additional community attractions.

