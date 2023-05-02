North Platte City Council approves annexation of around 75 acres of land

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council approved expanding the corporate limits of the City by about 75 acres on Tuesday. The land is primarily located in the southeastern portion of North Platte.

The first case of annexation came at the request of the property owner and consists of 65.3 acres of land.

“We had a request for annexation by Chief Industries for a piece of property that is generally north of the Mid-Plains Community College North Campus, between the campus and the river,” said North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher.

In a similar item, 8.93 acres of land were annexed into the City of North Platte corporate limits. The land is not far from the previously mentioned area and is located on the NPPD Canal and Canal Road.

Mayor Kelliher said that annexing this section of land would be a benefit to local law enforcement.

“When somebody is out there doing something that they shouldn’t be doing we get calls and we receive those on a fairly regular basis and sometimes there is some questioning as to where exactly these individuals are,” Mayor Kelliher said. “In regards to what law enforcement entity should be dispatched. So moving forward this will be easier in the future it’ll be the responsibility of the North Platte Police Department.”

Both annexation cases received endorsements from the City of North Platte Planning Commission at their meeting on April 25.

In other action items; the North Platte City Council approved a resolution for the NEBRASKALand Day’s parade to be held on June 17.

The North Platte City Council meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

