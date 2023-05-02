North Platte City Council approves annexation of around 75 acres of land

City of North Platte Nebraska logo
City of North Platte Nebraska logo(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council approved expanding the corporate limits of the City by about 75 acres on Tuesday. The land is primarily located in the southeastern portion of North Platte.

The first case of annexation came at the request of the property owner and consists of 65.3 acres of land.

“We had a request for annexation by Chief Industries for a piece of property that is generally north of the Mid-Plains Community College North Campus, between the campus and the river,” said North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher.

In a similar item, 8.93 acres of land were annexed into the City of North Platte corporate limits. The land is not far from the previously mentioned area and is located on the NPPD Canal and Canal Road.

Mayor Kelliher said that annexing this section of land would be a benefit to local law enforcement.

“When somebody is out there doing something that they shouldn’t be doing we get calls and we receive those on a fairly regular basis and sometimes there is some questioning as to where exactly these individuals are,” Mayor Kelliher said. “In regards to what law enforcement entity should be dispatched. So moving forward this will be easier in the future it’ll be the responsibility of the North Platte Police Department.”

Both annexation cases received endorsements from the City of North Platte Planning Commission at their meeting on April 25.

In other action items; the North Platte City Council approved a resolution for the NEBRASKALand Day’s parade to be held on June 17.

The North Platte City Council meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine
North Platte resident facing murder charge appears in Lincoln County District Court
Tenants start to move into District 177′s Heartland Flats
Tenants start to move into District 177′s Heartland Flats
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
A controlled burn in Frontier County.
Controlled burn underway in Frontier County

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 5-1-2023
Warm air with more clouds; many rain chances upcoming
New Roof at Crystal Carland's family home installed by Grandels Roofing and Construction.
North Platte family awarded free roof by Greater Nebraska company
North Platte family awarded free roof by Greater Nebraska company
North Platte family awarded free roof by Greater Nebraska company
The sculpture, “Fire Within,” was created by Norfolk artist Mike Fluent and was purchased...
New sculpture installed at Prairie Arts Center