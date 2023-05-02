North Platte family awarded free roof by Greater Nebraska company

New Roof at Crystal Carland's family home installed by Grandels Roofing and Construction.
New Roof at Crystal Carland's family home installed by Grandels Roofing and Construction.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Crystal Carland and her family are no strangers to tragedy. In 2020, Carland’s son Franklin drowned. Not even a year later, her father passed away. Through it all, the Carlands have desperately needed a new roof on their North Platte home.

A Lincoln County company has stepped up to fill that need as Crystal Carland is the 2023 recipient of the Grandel’s Roofing and Construction annual roof giveaway. The prize package is worth an estimated $6,000 - $9,000.

“We feel very blessed that we were selected out of probably tons of people that could use the help as well,” Carland said. “The roof has been a big part of our remodel project, and we just haven’t been able to afford it for the last several years. This has taken a big weight off our shoulders. I still tear up thinking about it.”

The nomination came from Carland’s sister, April Doherty. Grandel’s Roofing and Construction is a family-owned company in its 13th year of business.

The inspiration for a roof giveaway dates back two years. The Central Nebraska company began working on the Carland’s family home on Monday and work was nearly complete Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine
North Platte resident facing murder charge appears in Lincoln County District Court
Tenants start to move into District 177′s Heartland Flats
Tenants start to move into District 177′s Heartland Flats
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
A controlled burn in Frontier County.
Controlled burn underway in Frontier County

Latest News

George W. Norris Legislative Chamber
State budget debate begins this week
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts
Ricketts announces upcoming mobile office hours
Omaha author visits McDaid
State Sen. Julie Slama and other backers of a voter ID initiative submit signatures in July 2022.
Key state senators must resolve three questions on Nebraska voter ID bill