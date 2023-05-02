North Platte family awarded free roof by Greater Nebraska company

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Crystal Carland and her family are no strangers to tragedy. In 2020, Carland’s son Franklin drowned. Not even a year later, her father passed away. Through it all, the Carlands have desperately needed a new roof on their North Platte home.

A Lincoln County company has stepped up to fill that need as Crystal Carland is the 2023 recipient of the Grandel’s Roofing and Construction annual roof giveaway. The prize package is worth an estimated $6,000 - $9,000.

“We feel very blessed that we were selected out of probably tons of people that could use the help as well,” Carland said. “The roof has been a big part of our remodel project, and we just haven’t been able to afford it for the last several years. This has taken a big weight off our shoulders. I still tear up thinking about it.”

The nomination came from Carland’s sister, April Doherty. Grandel’s Roofing and Construction is a family-owned company in its 13th year of business.

The inspiration for a roof giveaway dates back two years. The Central Nebraska company began working on the Carland’s family home on Monday and work was nearly complete Tuesday afternoon.

