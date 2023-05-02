Ricketts announces upcoming mobile office hours

U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNOP) - U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts announced on Tuesday his constituent casework staff will be hosting mobile office hours around the state.

Staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs.

“If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people,” said a Ricketts spokesperson in a press release.

For more information about the constituent services, visit Sen. Ricketts’ website.

Tuesday, May 2

Antelope County:

Antelope County Courthouse

Basement Meeting Room

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

501 Main St.

Neligh, NE 68756

Red Willow County

Red Willow County Courthouse

Commissioners Room

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

502 Norris Ave.

McCook, NE 69001

Boone County

Boone County Courthouse

Commissioner’s Meeting Room

12 – 1:30 pm

222 South 4th Street

Albion, NE 68620

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Holt County

Holt County Courthouse

First Floor Room

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

204 N. 4th St.

O’Neill, NE 68763

Phelps County

Holdrege Area Public Library

Community Room

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

604 East Ave.

Holdrege, NE 68949

Boyd County

Boyd County Courthouse

Supervisors Room

12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

401 Thayer St.

Butte, NE 68722

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Dawson County

Dawson County Courthouse

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

700 N. Washington St.

Lexington, NE 68850

Gosper County

Gosper County Courthouse

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

507 Smith Ave.

Elwood, NE 68937

