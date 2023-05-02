Ricketts announces upcoming mobile office hours
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNOP) - U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts announced on Tuesday his constituent casework staff will be hosting mobile office hours around the state.
Staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs.
“If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people,” said a Ricketts spokesperson in a press release.
For more information about the constituent services, visit Sen. Ricketts’ website.
Tuesday, May 2
Antelope County:
Antelope County Courthouse
Basement Meeting Room
9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
501 Main St.
Neligh, NE 68756
Red Willow County
Red Willow County Courthouse
Commissioners Room
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
502 Norris Ave.
McCook, NE 69001
Boone County
Boone County Courthouse
Commissioner’s Meeting Room
12 – 1:30 pm
222 South 4th Street
Albion, NE 68620
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Holt County
Holt County Courthouse
First Floor Room
9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
204 N. 4th St.
O’Neill, NE 68763
Phelps County
Holdrege Area Public Library
Community Room
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
604 East Ave.
Holdrege, NE 68949
Boyd County
Boyd County Courthouse
Supervisors Room
12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
401 Thayer St.
Butte, NE 68722
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Dawson County
Dawson County Courthouse
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
700 N. Washington St.
Lexington, NE 68850
Gosper County
Gosper County Courthouse
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
507 Smith Ave.
Elwood, NE 68937
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.