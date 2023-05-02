Warm and quiet conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Active pattern starts Thursday, lasting into early next week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a beautiful start to our month of May and the workweek, these trends will continue Tuesday into Wednesday, with a more active pattern starting Thursday lasting into early next week.

As the area starts to achieve a southerly flow across the area Tuesday into Wednesday, this will give the area warmer, yet calm conditions during this period. This is due to the area of high pressure starting to move towards the south and east and it will continue to do so over the next 48 hours. Highs during this time will be in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 40s and 50s, with light breezy conditions with wind speeds around 5 to 15 mph.

Warm and quiet conditions continue Tuesday into Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Going into the day Thursday and into early next week, a trough will be setting up to our west. Furthermore, this will allow for series of disturbances to move across the viewing area and giving the area well-needed rain chances across the area. Thunderstorms are also possible during this time, but severe weather potential with these storms are low and uncertain at this time. The amount of rainfall during this duration will be pretty modest, with totals ranging from .5 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts. Highs during this time will be in the mid to upper 70s to near 80 at times.

Well needed rain chances coming Thursday and beyond (Andre Brooks)

