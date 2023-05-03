8th annual North Platte Giving Day underway

The 8th annual North Platte Giving Day got underway at midnight Wednesday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s largest philanthropic campaign is officially underway.

The Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation kicked off it’s 8th annual North Platte Giving Day event at midnight on Wednesday.

The 24-hour campaign allows the community to donate to local charities of their choice.

This year, 80 non-profit organizations are participating, which is the most in the event’s history.

“I will say it is a record year for our matching funds that we have had,” Ginger Ady, Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation marketing consultant, said. “We have over $200,000 just in matching funds this year that non-profits have secured for themselves so donors can still donate to those causes and help those non-profits earn those matching funds.”

Donors can still make donations online until midnight.

