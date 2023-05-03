Former Chef of the late Queen Elizabeth visits North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The last and final Town Hall Lecture was held at the Fox Theater Wednesday Morning and it featured one of the former Chefs of the Royal family in England. Darren McGrady served as one of main chefs for Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth and many of the lavish and special guests of the royal family.

“I’ve cooked for President Reagan Clinton for the both President Bush, where the queen would host these huge lavish banquets by the same time, small party at Wood Farms, the queen, which is coming to the kitchen at the end of the weekend, and say thank you for a lovely weekend and the food was delicious and that meant so much more to me then any medals or payments or anything else she was an incredible lady,” McGrady said.

