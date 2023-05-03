Former Chef of the late Queen Elizabeth visits North Platte

Former Chef of the late Queen Elizabeth visits North Platte
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The last and final Town Hall Lecture was held at the Fox Theater Wednesday Morning and it featured one of the former Chefs of the Royal family in England. Darren McGrady served as one of main chefs for Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth and many of the lavish and special guests of the royal family.

“I’ve cooked for President Reagan Clinton for the both President Bush, where the queen would host these huge lavish banquets by the same time, small party at Wood Farms, the queen, which is coming to the kitchen at the end of the weekend, and say thank you for a lovely weekend and the food was delicious and that meant so much more to me then any medals or payments or anything else she was an incredible lady,” McGrady said.

Memberships are on sale now for the 2023-24 season for four more speakers leading into next year. To get the early bird special visit their website on how to become a member.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine
North Platte resident facing murder charge appears in Lincoln County District Court
City of North Platte Nebraska logo
North Platte City Council approves annexation of around 75 acres of land
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
New Roof at Crystal Carland's family home installed by Grandels Roofing and Construction.
North Platte family awarded free roof by Greater Nebraska company
Well needed rain chances coming Thursday and beyond
Warm and quiet conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Active pattern starts Thursday, lasting into early next week

Latest News

stop sign
North Platte City Council approves placement of stop sign at 17th Street and Cody Avenue
North Platte City Council approves placement of stop sign at 17th Street and Cody Avenue
North Platte City Council approves placement of stop sign at 17th Street and Cody Avenue
The North Platte Genealogical Society Research Center and Library grand opening
The North Platte Genealogical Society Research Center and Library changes location
The North Platte Genealogical Society Research Center and Library grand opening
The North Platte Genealogical Society Research Center and Library grand opening
Give Day helps raise funds for new Pickleball/Tennis courts
Give Day helps raise funds for new Pickleball/Tennis courts