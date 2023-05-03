Give Day helps raise funds for new Pickleball/Tennis courts

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Pickleball Association has grown from only 12 members in 2019 to just over 125 members in 2022. Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the United States. Pickleball fever has reached North Platte, and the North Platte Pickleball organization, the City of North Platte, and the community are coming together to rebuild Cody Park tennis courts.

As of right now, there are limited pickleball courts in North Platte, but with more and more people gaining an interest in the sport, “the time is now to build,” President of the North Platte Pickleball Association Megan Huddle said.

“For North Platte, giving a day of basic is just going to Cody Park rebuild. Cody Park Rebuild is a 10-court pickleball and tennis court, and it’s for Cody Park to be rebuilt and build a facility for the community and the surrounding towns to come for pickleball and tennis,” Huddle continued.

If you want to help out and give, you can visit their website, where you can find out up-to-the-minute updates on upcoming pickleball tournaments and camps for kids.

