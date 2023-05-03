Nebraska and Creighton to resume suspended game on May 9

Nebraska baseball
Nebraska baseball(Dillon Galloway)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: May. 3, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Nebraska and Creighton will resume last month’s suspended game on Tuesday, May 9 at 5 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

The game, which was suspended due to lightning, will resume tied at four in the bottom of the seventh inning with Nebraska batting and no outs. Gabe Swansen will be at the plate with the bases loaded and an 0-0 count.

Following the completion of the suspended game, the Huskers and Bluejays will meet in the series finale scheduled for 7:03 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

