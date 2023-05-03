North Platte City Council approves placement of stop sign at 17th Street and Cody Avenue

stop sign
stop sign(MGN)
By Tristen Winder
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At this week’s North Platte City Council meeting, elected officials approved the placement of a stop sign at the intersection of 17th Street and Cody Avenue for eastbound and westbound traffic.

The new stop sign will be placed east of the North Platte Public School District’s Buffalo School Building in North West North Platte. Mayor Brandon Kelliher says that the inspiration for placing this sign came from a citizen request that lives in the area and expressed concern about vehicle speed in the area.

“There are several ways a stop sign opportunity can be presented including concerns from local residents that may come to the Mayor or City Administrator. Sometimes, citizens can go directly to planning or engineering. Other times, requests may come from the police department. But in every case, we involved the administration, engineering, and planning as well as the police for the placement of a stop sign, and of course, the council has to approve the placement of a stop sign,” Mayor Kelliher said.

Tuesday’s North Platte City Council meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine
North Platte resident facing murder charge appears in Lincoln County District Court
City of North Platte Nebraska logo
North Platte City Council approves annexation of around 75 acres of land
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
New Roof at Crystal Carland's family home installed by Grandels Roofing and Construction.
North Platte family awarded free roof by Greater Nebraska company
Well needed rain chances coming Thursday and beyond
Warm and quiet conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Active pattern starts Thursday, lasting into early next week

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 5-3-2023
Showers/T-Storms take over this week; staying warm
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln West Central Research and Extension Center hosted an animal...
UNL West Central Research and Extension Center hosts animal field day
The 8th annual North Platte Giving Day got underway at midnight Wednesday.
8th annual North Platte Giving Day underway
A Colorado man is in jail accused of attempted kidnapping
Taylor Swift stalker arrested for Grand Island crime