North Platte City Council approves placement of stop sign at 17th Street and Cody Avenue

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At this week’s North Platte City Council meeting, elected officials approved the placement of a stop sign at the intersection of 17th Street and Cody Avenue for eastbound and westbound traffic.

The new stop sign will be placed east of the North Platte Public School District’s Buffalo School Building in North West North Platte. Mayor Brandon Kelliher says that the inspiration for placing this sign came from a citizen request that lives in the area and expressed concern about vehicle speed in the area.

“There are several ways a stop sign opportunity can be presented including concerns from local residents that may come to the Mayor or City Administrator. Sometimes, citizens can go directly to planning or engineering. Other times, requests may come from the police department. But in every case, we involved the administration, engineering, and planning as well as the police for the placement of a stop sign, and of course, the council has to approve the placement of a stop sign,” Mayor Kelliher said.

Tuesday’s North Platte City Council meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.