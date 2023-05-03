The North Platte Genealogical Society Research Center and Library changes location

The North Platte Genealogical Society Research Center and Library grand opening
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Genealogical Society Research Center and Library finally moved into their new location, located at 1307 S. Willow, Wednesday afternoon. The new facility gives the people of North Platte and the surrounding areas the opportunity to dig into their family lineage by using the many resources that are available at the research center.

“Gain more information about that, and suddenly, this is really a science because you have to learn so many facets of your ancestors’ lives, like military records and census records and diary stories and obituaries, and before you know it, you are really hooked,” President of the Genealogy Research Center and Librarian Ruby Coleman said.

The center has a vast variety of research tools that will enable you to find out about your family’s past.

