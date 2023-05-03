Sutherland hosts Best in the Midwest track meet

By Jon Allen
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sutherland hosted the Best in the Midwest track meet on their football field Tuesday afternoon inviting some of the best athletes in the region.

Only 8 athletes receive an invite for each event to create a best of the best atmosphere at the meet, with the limited numbers, there are no preliminary events, just the finals, there is also no team scoring for the event.

Full results for the events can be found on athletic.net.

