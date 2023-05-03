Taylor Swift stalker arrested for Grand Island crime

Taylor Swift stalker wanted in Grand Island
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The man notorious for stalking Taylor Swift is in the Hall County Jail for an attempted kidnapping in Grand Island.

Julius Sandrock, 43, Broomfield, Colo., is charged in Hall County with felony attempted kidnapping and misdemeanor assault. He was arrested April 27 at the Hall County Detention Center. He’s scheduled for a probable cause hearing May 30.

Court records indicate that Sandrock is accused of trying to kidnap a 17-year-old boy at a Pump and Pantry convenience store on South Locust Street on Oct. 24, 2022. The victim said Sandrock tried to grab him around the neck, but he was able to get away. The victim also told police that Sandrock hit him in the face. Sandrock than drove away, but was spotted an hour later at a Shelton store where he bought rubbing alcohol and latex gloves.

Prosecutors filed charges against Sandrock in March of this year.

Hall County court records also indicate that Sandrock was cited for assault in San Francisco in November of last year.

The Associated Press reported that Sandrock was arrested in 2018 outside the Beverly Hills home of pop star Taylor Swift. At the time he was reported to be wearing a mask and rubber gloves and carried a knife, rope and ammunition. Swift later obtained a restraining order against Sandrock.

If convicted on the attempted kidnapping charge in Hall County, Sandrock could get up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine
North Platte resident facing murder charge appears in Lincoln County District Court
City of North Platte Nebraska logo
North Platte City Council approves annexation of around 75 acres of land
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
New Roof at Crystal Carland's family home installed by Grandels Roofing and Construction.
North Platte family awarded free roof by Greater Nebraska company
Well needed rain chances coming Thursday and beyond
Warm and quiet conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Active pattern starts Thursday, lasting into early next week

Latest News

City of North Platte Nebraska logo
North Platte City Council approves annexation of around 75 acres of land
North Platte City Council to consider annexation of around 75 acres of land
North Platte City Council to consider annexation of around 75 acres of land
The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will host an event this weekend to honor 144 fallen...
Four Nebraska fallen firefighters to be honored this weekend
HOPE Esperanza hosts their Cinco De Mayo festivities this Friday!!
Newsmakers HOPE Esperanza Cinco de Mayo Celebration 5-3-2023