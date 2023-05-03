UNL West Central Research and Extension Center hosts animal field day

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln West Central Research and Extension Center hosted an animal...
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln West Central Research and Extension Center hosted an animal field day Wednesday.(Tristen Winder)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local third grade students from the North Platte Public School District learned the ins and outs about animals.

Students took turns learning about animals during the field day at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln West Central Research and Extension Center Wednesday.

Nine sessions were on hand where students learned about the muscular and digestive system, as well as ag bi-products.

Extension educators say the program is a great way to get students excited about careers in the ag industry.

“Our goal is to kind of help them get more exposed to agriculture and ideas and if they don’t want to deal with animals they can see what else they could do and why knowing about livestock and agriculture is important to them,” 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator Caitlyn Jacobson said.

Students also learned about the 4-H program. The deadline to sign up for the program is June 15.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine
North Platte resident facing murder charge appears in Lincoln County District Court
City of North Platte Nebraska logo
North Platte City Council approves annexation of around 75 acres of land
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
New Roof at Crystal Carland's family home installed by Grandels Roofing and Construction.
North Platte family awarded free roof by Greater Nebraska company
Well needed rain chances coming Thursday and beyond
Warm and quiet conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Active pattern starts Thursday, lasting into early next week

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 5-3-2023
Showers/T-Storms take over this week; staying warm
The 8th annual North Platte Giving Day got underway at midnight Wednesday.
8th annual North Platte Giving Day underway
stop sign
North Platte City Council approves placement of stop sign at 17th Street and Cody Avenue
A Colorado man is in jail accused of attempted kidnapping
Taylor Swift stalker arrested for Grand Island crime