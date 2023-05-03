UNL West Central Research and Extension Center hosts animal field day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local third grade students from the North Platte Public School District learned the ins and outs about animals.

Students took turns learning about animals during the field day at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln West Central Research and Extension Center Wednesday.

Nine sessions were on hand where students learned about the muscular and digestive system, as well as ag bi-products.

Extension educators say the program is a great way to get students excited about careers in the ag industry.

“Our goal is to kind of help them get more exposed to agriculture and ideas and if they don’t want to deal with animals they can see what else they could do and why knowing about livestock and agriculture is important to them,” 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator Caitlyn Jacobson said.

Students also learned about the 4-H program. The deadline to sign up for the program is June 15.

