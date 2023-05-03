Warm and a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday; Active pattern starts Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After average and quiet conditions in the area Tuesday. slightly warmer temperatures and little more clouds are in store Wednesday, and an active pattern to start across the area Thursday.

A southerly flow has entered the viewing area, due to our area being on the back-end of a high pressure system and this will give the area slightly above average temperatures for the area during the day Wednesday, where highs will be in the low to mid 80s. This will also allow a little instability, and give us some spotty cloud cover the day Wednesday with winds being around 5 to 15 mph. This southerly flow will bring mild conditions Wednesday night too with lows being in the 40s and 50s with some spotty clouds around.

Warm and nice conditions during the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the day Thursday into mid next week, we will enter an active pattern. This is fueled by a trough setting up in the Western United States, and this will bring multiple systems into the area. These disturbances will bring with chances of showers and thunderstorms each day through Tuesday of next week. Rainfall will be between 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts, and this will be well-needed considering the drought that we are in. Severe potential is up in the air during this time, with some small scale features needed to be worked out during this duration. We will keep you posted as we progress during this period. Highs during this time will be between the low to upper 70s.

A well-needed active pattern will be setting up across the coverage zone over the next several days (Andre Brooks)

